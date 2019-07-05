National Spotlight - Slideshow
Ross Perot
Billionaire and independent presidential candidate in 1992 and ‘96
View All National Spotlight ›
Jean E. Orfan Jean E. Orfan, 80, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 with her family by her side.
Read Notice ›
Share Condolences ›
George Peter & Joan Louise (Marshall) Sweetland Sr. George Peter Sweetland Sr., 88 Joan Louise (Marshall) Sweetland, 87 George Peter Sweetland Sr.,
Read Notice ›
Share Condolences ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
Quiz: Archie Bunker vs. Ralph Kramden Can you tell these two classic cranks apart? We’ll give you a quote and you decide who said it: Ralph Kramden on "The Honeymooners" or Archie Bunker on "All in the Family"? Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Latest Notices
This Week - 16 Total
Borrus, Florence (Berson)
Clarke, Alexandra Lee
Cummings, Paul A.
DiCola, Louis
Letourneau, Roland E.
Mayall, James Douglas
Orfan, Jean E.
Ouimet, Jacqueline (Leblanc)
Prodanas, Robert J.
Roque, Mario A.
Sarvia, Richard Francis "Dick"
Smith, Herman William "Bill"
Recent Condolences for
Sweetland Sr., George Peter & Joan Louise (Marshall) 1 entry
Therriault, Eugene J. 4 entries
Vincent, Ethel May (Vinson) 2 entries
Recent Activity By Funeral Home
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home Webber, Josephine Anne
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc Cummings, Paul A.Borrus, Florence (Berson)
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home Guglielmo Jr., Thomas
Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home - Greenville Smith, Herman William "Bill"
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland Orfan, Jean E.
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc Clarke, Alexandra Lee
Hathaway Funeral Home Therriault, Eugene J.
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home Letourneau, Roland E.
Past Month
Collette, Kimberly A. (Edwards)
Restagno, Lucy Grace (Munofo)
Barton, Charles James
Goff, Lynn A. (Dubois)
Paul, Janice Ellen (Bears)
Doane, Evelyn L.
Smutek, John E.
Aracri, Louis E.
Antonuccio, Charles J. "Chuck"
Dugas, Patricia Louise (Proulx)
Hughes, Lawrence W.
Callahan, Jeremiah P. "Jerry"
Case, Lorraine Bertha "Lortie"
Lang, Donald H.
Martin, Elizabeth Betty Garner
Guilbeault, Robert H.
Madan, William C.
McKearney, Richard Allen
Sondermann, Josie Mae (Hartwell)
Arena, Gail Z.
Gaudreau, Carol Anne (Woodbine)
O'Boy, Katharine Mary
Search Notices & Guest Books
You are searching
Lifestyle Resources
 
Sponsored Links
Top Stories