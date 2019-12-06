|
|
ABDUL SAMMA
It is with great sadness the family of Abdul Samma announcing his passing away on November 25, 2019.
He is fondly remembered for his active membership with The Islamic Center of New England in Sharon, MA.
He was the owner of Abdul's Auto Academy for over 35 years. He was long time member of Rotary Club and served as President in North Attleboro from 1997 – 1998.
His service with Annawon Council for Boy Scouts as Senior District Executive was commemorated by the local scouts.
He leaves behind his three daughters; Sakina, Jameela and Khatija, four grandchildren and his wife Nagreen Akhlor Samma.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019