LINCOLN, RI - Ada E. O'Donnell, 88, OF Lincoln, RI passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hope Hospice in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. O'Donnell for 53 years until his death in 2010.
Born April 8, 1932 in East Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late Robert A. and Ada (Whitney) Morrissey.
Ada grew up in East Providence and was a graduate of East Providence High School. She has been a resident of Lincoln for the past four years and previously lived in North Smithfield, RI for 5 years and prior to that, Plainville, MA for 50 years.
She was a devoted homemaker, raising her four children and enjoyed travelling. She also loved flower gardening and decorating her home.
Ada also cherished time spent with her family and cooking.
She is survived by her four children: Kathy O'Donnell of Cumberland, RI, Karen Crowder of North Attleboro, John O'Donnell of Pascoag, RI and Jeff O'Donnell of Deerfield;
8 grandchildren: Jeffrey O'Donnell, Leah Crowder, Chris O'Donnell, Jeremy Crowder, Kelsey O'Donnell, Kortni O'Donnell, Kayli O'Donnell and Justin O'Donnell; and a great-granddaughter Adalyn.
Services will be held privately at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Lighthouse Association Appreciation Fund, 425 Albion Road, Lincoln, RI 02865.
To sign an online guestbook for Ada, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.