Cold Water Baptist Church
1045 Union St S
Concord, NC 28025
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Cold Water Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
1045 Union Street S.
Concord, NC
Funeral service
Following Services
Cold Water Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
1045 Union Street S.
Concord,, NC
Adam Harrison Kane


1967 - 2019
Adam Harrison Kane Notice


Adam Harrison Kane, age 51, of Concord, NC passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Attleboro, MA August 21, 1967.

Adam is survived by his wife, Tracy Della Porta; his son, Brian (Mandi) Lavoie, II; his daughters, Nicole Lavoie & her companion Justin Fontaine and Brittany (Michael) Kolias; his mother, Dolores Kane; sisters, Laurie Gois and Kathy Viveiros; grandchildren, James Alexander, Jayden Lavoie, Travis Pierson and McKenzie Lavoie; many nieces and nephews and lots of friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Kane, Jr.

Adam enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting and spending time with his motorcycle family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:00 pm at Cold Water Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1045 Union Street S., Concord, NC. The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Jim Posey, will immediately follow.
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Kane family.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
