Notice Condolences Flowers Adela Helen (Szymak) Dudovicz, 98, passed away peacefully at the Wingate at Norton, Norton, MA on Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019.

Mrs. Dudovicz was born in Nashua, NH, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Markel) Szymak. She was predeceased by her brother John J. Szymak.

Adela was a graduate of Nashua High School Class of 1938 and attended the former Nashua Business College. She had been employed as an administrative assistant at West End Beverage Company in Nashua and was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Church.

In 1956, she moved to Attleboro, MA, where she was employed at Swank, Inc. and was a communicant of St. John The Evangelist Church.

Adela is survived by her daughters, Virginia Bachand and her husband Gregory of Cranston, RI, and Manya Barnett and her companion Al Weaver of Leesburg, FL; her son, Walter Dudovicz and his wife Nancy of Colonial Beach, VA; her devoted granddaughters, Dr. Erica Bachand and Kristen Bachand, her grandson, Phillip Dudovicz; step-grandchildren, David and Michael Frauenhiem, and James and Laura Clark and their children Jenna and Hayden; her nephew Keith Buckingham; and cousins, John and Stephanie Markiewicz.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wingate at Norton for their kindness and care, as well as the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, Taunton, MA, for their dedication, comfort, and respect extended to Adela.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Louis de Gonzague Church, 48 West Hollis Street, Nashua, NH, Monday morning, May 6th at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the FARWELL FUNERAL HOME, 18 Lock Street, Nashua, Monday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

