Adelino Eddie Souza, age 88, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Born in Norton, MA on August 28, 1931, he was a loving son of the late Francisco and Maria (Moniz) Souza.
Eddie grew up and was educated in Norton. Prior to retiring, he worked in the maintenance department for many years at the former Fernandes Supermarkets and later when the company became Super Place.
Eddie was a kind and gentle man who was loved and respected by all who knew him. His happiest times were those spent amongst family and friend. He was an avid New England sports fan, an avid NASCAR fan and when younger enjoyed fishing. Eddie was also a familiar face and strong supporter at the Norton American Legion and the Norton .
He was the dear brother of Eldora Souza of Florida, Beatrice DeOliveira of Florida and the late Frank Souza, Alice Andrade, Rosalina Melim, Mario Souza, Joseph Souza, Mary Serras and Doris Camara. He was the cherished godfather of Heather Camara Auffrey of Taunton and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
His funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 10:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 8th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home.
Those wishing may remember Eddie with a donation in his memory made to the Norton Post 8049, 38 Summer St., Norton, MA 02766.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019