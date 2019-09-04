|
Aidan Fernande Hanrahan, died as a victim of homicide on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in North Attleboro, on his 21st birthday.
Born in Newton, MA on August 29, 1998, he was a son of Karen Rena Gauthier of North Attleboro and the late Edward F. Hanrahan III who died in 2006.
Aidan was a resident of North Attleboro, attended local public schools, and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 2017. He was currently attending Bristol Community College.
He was employed by Dairy Queen in North Attleboro and previously worked at Burger King in Plainville. In earlier years, he was a dedicated ice hockey player and, as an ardent basketball player, he was a fan of the Boston Celtics. He will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor.
In addition to his mother and her partner, Jay Conaty, of New Bedford, MA, he leaves a brother: Shane J. Hanrahan of North Attleboro; his maternal grandmother: Theresa A. (Farias) Gauthier of North Attleboro; his paternal grandmother: Margaret (Coughlin) Hanrahan of Milton; his aunts and uncles: Suzanne Gauthier of Taunton; Rene Gauthier of North Attleboro; Debbie Gauthier of Attleboro; Annmarie Gillespie of Roslindale: Diane Torpey of West Roxbury; Kathy Lennon of Needham; and Jim Hanrahan of Plymouth; as well as several cousins, extended family members, and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Aidan by gathering for a Visitation on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Private graveside services will follow in the Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Aidan to North Attleboro Kid's Day Association, P.O. Box 3215, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.?
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019