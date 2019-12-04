|
|
Alan R. Marchand, 76, of Matunuck, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at home. He was the husband of the late Susan J. (Nixon) Marchand. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Mary (Cochrane) Marchand.
Alan was an electrician for 45 years before retiring; was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 99 and the Matunuck Community Association.
He is survived by his sons, Gregory Marchand and his wife Christina of North Attleboro, MA and Derek Marchand and his wife Allison of Columbus, GA; two sisters, Geraldine Marsocci and her husband Alfred of Matunuck and Mary Martin and her husband Kenneth of Lincoln and two grandchildren, Sydney and Jackson Marchand. He was a very special uncle to his many nieces and nephews, Karen, Amy, Gregory, Katie, Lindsay, Alyssa, Ryan, Cameron, and Caroline.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9-11 am in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am in St. Romuald Chapel, Atlantic Ave., Matunuck. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jonnycake Center, 1231 Kingstown Rd., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019