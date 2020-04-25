|
|
REHOBTOH – Alan P. Messier, 66, of Rehoboth, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his family
on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. He was the loving
husband of 43 years to Tanya L. (Inman) Messier of Rehoboth.
Born on November 9, 1953 in Central Falls, RI, he was a son of Gertrude (Lemieux) Messier of Rehoboth
and the late Alfred Messier.
Alan grew up in Central Falls, RI until the age of 9. He was a Class of 1972 graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth
High School where he studied in the Auto Mechanic program. Alan worked for Brask Enterprises in the
Waste Management Division since the age of 16.
He was a life member of the Attleboro Elks Lodge #1014. Alan and his wife enjoyed listening to country
music, watching Westerns and M*A*S*H. He cherished talking with his son about tools and trucks and
with his daughter about memories and family history. Alan treasured spending time with family,
especially his grandkids and with his cats, who he adored.
In addition to his wife and mother, Alan is survived by his daughter, Holly Martineau of Rehoboth; son,
Eric Messier and wife Carrie of Durhamville, NY; his grandchildren, Amber Martineau of Rehoboth and
Olivia, Patrick and Sebastian Messier all of Durhamville, NY; his sister, Louise Ferullo of Hermitage, TN;
two nephews, Scott Markley and husband John and Christopher Markley and wife Christie; his great
niece and nephew, Jonathan and Jillian.
He was the nephew of the late Sam Lemieux and other Uncles and Aunts also friend to the late Russell
Brask, Rusty Brask, Dorothy Brask and Doug Kerr.
The family would like to thank HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, the nurses at Accent Home
Healthcare, the Oncology Dept. at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Dr. Latif, Kathy Martin, Cara Burdette, Dr.
Mahesh, Dr. Dhinghra, previous caregivers for their ongoing support after treatments and many other
medical staff who cared for Alan.
Funeral services will be held privately. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan's name may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of Rhode
Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or the Attleboro Elks Lodge #1014, 887 South Main
Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Alan's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020