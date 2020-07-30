Foxboro native, Alan S. Grigsby, 75, of Claremont, NH died Sunday, July 26, 2020 from complications of Multiple Myeloma at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.



He was the son of the late Jack W. and Evelyn (Daniels) Grigsby of Foxboro and a 1962 graduate of Foxboro High School.



Mr. Grigsby retired from the newspaper business in 2000. He served as publisher of the Eagle Times in Claremont, NH, general manager of the Valley News in Lebanon, NH, vice president and editor of The Register-Star in Hudson, NY, and vice president and general manager of The Times Argus in Barre, VT.



"Local news and lots of it," he often maintained, "is the chief ingredient for the success of a local daily newspaper. If that service to the community is placed second to profit, then the newspaper will gradually lose circulation and advertising support. The reader must come first."



During his tenure at the Eagle Times he was responsible for bringing computerized composition and layout and a new business system into production.



At the Valley News, he supervised the construction of an addition to the plant and the first conversion from offset to flexographic printing in the nation.



The Register-Star was one of the first offset newspapers in the country and was the third newspaper nationally to paginate news sections on computers. During his time their circulation grew from 9,500 daily to 15,800 in two editions.



He held various offices with the New York State Society of Newspaper Editors and was active in the New England Newspaper Association.



Mr. Grigsby was a member and officer in Lions Clubs for more than 45 years, was active in city development organizations, management associations, city boards and church leadership.



He was the first chairman of the New Hampshire Board of Licensed Dietitians and led the effort to pass legislation that enabled to board to act.



A lifelong passion was the game of bridge and he taught it for free at senior centers during his retirement.



Mr. Grigsby was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst where he majored in English and wrote for the college newspaper and a college magazine.



He is survived by his former spouse, past Lebanon City Councilor Theresa Grigsby, and their sons, Casey Grigsby and wife Amanda of Sharon, Vt., and Greg Grigsby and wife Margy of Grantham, Nh., and grandchildren, Claire Grigsby of Hartford, Vt., and Jack and Sam Grigsby of Sharon and step-grandchildren Paige Torres of Wallingford, Vt., Elye Ashline of Sharon, Vt., and Justin DeCarlo of Grantham, N.H..



A public walk through visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Roy Funeral Home, 93 Sullivan Street, Claremont, NH. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home and the Grigsby family ask those attending the visitation to please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be at Rockhill Cemetery in Foxborough, Mass., on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



Memorials may be made to Bethany Congregational Church, Rockhill St., Foxborough, MA.



