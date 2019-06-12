Services Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp Street Norton , MA 02766 (508) 285-4402 Albert C. Watson

Albert C. Watson, age 92, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, in the comfort of his home on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Ayotte) Watson, to whom he was wed for fifty-four years at the time of her death on February 2, 2003.







Born in Attleboro, MA on April 29, 1927, he was a loving son of the late James C. Watson and Esther M. (Lincoln) Watson-Henning.







Albert grew up and was educated in Norton. He left school to proudly serve as a member of the United States Navy during WWII. He served his country for twenty-eight years between active duty and reserves, and he later earned his high school diploma.







A hard worker since a young boy, he worked throughout the years for several area companies and retired as a machinist at the former Cleveland Twist Drill in Mansfield where he was employed for many years.







Following in his fathers footsteps, he served as the Towns Veterans Graves Officer, a position he held for sixty-two years. Albert spent much time volunteering his assistance by personally engraving the flag holders for veterans grave, placing the flags on veterans graves and removing them twice a year.







A lifelong member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Norton, Mr. Watson served his church in many capacities including being a member of the Property Committee, starting the Stained-Glass Window Fund and restoring the church clock when it was badly damaged.







For over seventy years, Albert was a member and served numerous terms as Post Commander of the Lieutenant Harold A. Healy American Legion Post 222 and District 9. He is a current member of Post 121 in Berkley and had the pleasure of serving with his daughter Sally, who was the District 9 Director of Bristol County. He also volunteered for over forty years at the Brockton VA Christmas Gift Shop.







Mr. Watson was a was a Life Member of the King David Lodge AF and AM of Taunton, serving several years as Worshipful Master and was also a Life Member of the Grand Lodge. Alberts other interest bowling, fishing, water skiing when younger, spending time with his family and friends and serving his community and fellow veterans.







Albert Watson has received citations from the Boston State House, the Department of the American Legion, District 9, and his Post 222. He has spent most of his life in service to others. While this obituary represents only a sampling of Alberts many contributions to various community, religious and service organizations, the life he led is certainly in keeping with his belief that I am my brothers keeper.







He is survived by his devoted children: Sally A. Batista and her husband Vasco of Norton, Mark C. Watson and his companion Deb of Norton, Thomas B. Watson of Norton, William L. Watson and his companion Gloria of Taunton and the late James C. Watson and Gary L. Watson. He was the dear brother of James E. Watson of Norton and the late Wallace C. Watson, Charlotte A. Driver, Marguerite V. Vincent and Esther M. Neto. He was the father-in-law of Monique Watson, the late Rae Watson and Brenda Watson and is also survived by his loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, as well as many nieces and nephews.







His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, June 17th at 10:00 A.M. at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, East Main and Pine Streets, Norton. Burial with military honors will follow at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton.







Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 16th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton.







In lieu of flowers, Alberts family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108.







