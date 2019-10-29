|
ATTLEBORO Albert J. Canuel Jr., 76, of Attleboro, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Garden Place Healthcare, Attleboro.
Born on March 27, 1943 in Fall River, MA, he was a son of the late Albert Sr. and Rosalma (Perreault) Canuel.
Albert Jr. grew up in Fall River and attended the Prevost High School. He was employed as a laborer for many years at the Quincy Shipyard until his retirement.
Albert enjoyed playing cards, BINGO and singing. He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Attleboro.
Albert is survived by his two sisters, Cecile Emond of Attleboro and Rita Canuel of Attleboro; his nephew, Alan Emond of Attleboro; his great-nieces, Sarah Palomo and her husband David of Attleboro and Lilly and Lilah Beetlestone both of Attleboro.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jean Siddall-Bensson MD and the staff at Garden Place Healthcare for the care given to Albert.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9 -9:45 am at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.
Burial will take place at a later date in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alberts name may be made to the St. Joseph's Food Cellar, 71 Linden St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019