ATTLEBORO – Albert James Buckley IV, 51, of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband to Stacie (Nye) Buckley of Attleboro.
Born on September 13, 1969, in Providence, RI he was the son of Albert James Buckley III of Attleboro and the late Gerda (Weddell) Buckley.
Bert has been a resident of Attleboro for most of his life. He most recently worked as an operations manager at Covanta Energy, previously holding the same title at Republic Services for few years. Bert and his wife also formerly owned and operated The Clam Shack in Attleboro.
Spending time with family was most important to Bert, whether it be boating, snowmobiling, or sharing stories around a fire pit with his loved ones. Bert quietly helped endless people he encountered and was a volunteer for the many sporting events his children were involved in. He also served on the Attleboro Planning Board.
In addition to his wife and father, Bert is survived by his children, Jack Maloney Buckley, Sophia Maloney Buckley, Albert James Buckley V, William Buckley and Amelia Buckley all of Attleboro; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Elizabeth Nye of Attleboro; brother-in-law, Matthew Nye of Attleboro; sister-in-law, Suzanna Rosado and her husband David of Attleboro; his partner in crime, Mark Cooper and his family all of Attleboro; also many nieces, nephews and many endless friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Rehoboth Village Cemetery, Bay State Road, Rehoboth.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bert's name may be sent to the Rebeckha Lynn Whitefield Foundation, 55 Pioneer Circle, or the Attleboro High School Gridiron Club.
To send Bert's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com