Albert M Yurof, 67,of Plainville MA, formerly of North Attleboro MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 17,2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born on January 30, 1952 in Hyde Park, MA, he was the son of the late Albert M Yurof Sr and the late Marie R (Carrigan) Yurof.
Al was a 1970 graduate of Hyde Park High school and 1974 graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology. He then went on to work in the family's machining business, then known as ALMAR Tool and Die.
Al married the love of his life Deborah A. (Brissette) Yurof on August 26, 1972 and were planning to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary this year.
He was the beloved father of Michelle (Yurof) Strynar and her husband Christopher, of Norton MA and Michael Yurof and his wife Jennifer of North Attleboro MA.
He was the proud grandfather of Christopher Strynar JR, Jillian Strynar, Katherine Yurof, Elizabeth Yurof and Christine Yurof.
Al was the brother of Anne Marie Yurof of Tucson AZ, Thomas Yurof and wife Kathleen of Norwell MA, William Carrigan and wife Tho of Phoenix AZ, Peg Morrison of Hope valley RI, Paul A. Yurof of Hope valley, RI and John E Yurof of California.
He was predeceased by sister Ruth Atwater and Robert Carrigan.
AL is also survived by his mother in law Dorothy Brissette and his brother in law John Brissette and his wife Jean and leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Al was known for his great sense of humor and his kindness to all. His best times were spent with his grandchildren, who he loved more than anything. Those who knew him , knew you could drop in any time for a cup of coffee. He was an avid fisherman and took yearly fishing trips with his son. AL also loved wildlife and being in the woods, and he was the one everyone would call if they needed an insect identified. Al definitely had his own way of doing things, whether it be loading the dishwasher, or writing notes, where he had his own form of short hand without using any vowels.
A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday August 24th at 10am at Sacred Heart Church in North Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019