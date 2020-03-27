|
Albert Vasconcellos, 91 of Seekonk, passed away peacefully at home. Surrounded by his family on March 16, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Petronella Groenendijk -Vasconcellos. Born in Pawtucket, the son of the late Manual Vasconcellos and Mary (Tavares) Vasconcellos.
He is survived by his children, Albert Vasconcellos Jr., Doreen Vasconcellos, Michael Vasconcellos. Stepchildren Bruce Arno Nieuwkoop, his wife Lori Napolitano Nieuwkoop and the late Brandon Earl Nieuwkoop.
Grandsons Dean Bruce Nieuwkoop, Nicholas Brandon Nieuwkoop and greatgrandson Anthony Dean Nieuwkoop.
His wife's sister, Joanna Groenendijk Noordzij and the late Aad Noordzij.
His niece Monique Noordzij Wojcik and her husband Michael Wojcik.
His beloved sister Alice D'Ambra .He was the brother of the late Irene Dias and Lydia Saisi.
Nieces and nephews, Donna Scothon, Lauri D'Ambra, James D'Ambra, David D'Ambra, Linda Cabral and the late Dianne Ritz.
He worked 40 years for the Balfour Co. in Attleboro.
Albert had an incredible will to live and to live well. He refused to give in or give up. Exercise was so important to him. He was a seeker of the truth, that lives Inside of all of us. This was why Yoga and the philosophy of yoga was so important to him. Yoga means union or joining with oneself, with others and God. This was his passion. This was what he was all about.
We will love you forever Albert.
At the request of the family, memorial services and burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020