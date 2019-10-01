|
|
Alesia Amodia, M.D., 94, of Rehoboth, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home.
Born on September 12, 1925 in Spain, she was the daughter of the late Jose Figeira and the late Maria Figeira.
Dr. Amodia moved to Havana and then to Santiago, Cuba. She was a graduate of Universidad de Ciencias Médicas de La Habana in Havana, Cuba, and practiced medicine as an Anesthesiologist at Rhode Island Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital for many years until retiring at the age of 84.
She loved animals of all kinds and had a special place in her heart for purebred horses, which she enjoyed showing. She was a longtime member of the Arabian Horse Club of New England.
Dr. Alesio leaves her dear goddaughter, Maureen Leite, of Tiverton, RI; one cousin in Florida; and her devoted caregivers from Family Service Association in Fall River, MA.
Friends and relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Dr. Alesio by gathering for a Visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the "Commonwealth" Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will immediately follow the funeral service in North Purchase Cemetery, 825 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019