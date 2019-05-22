Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Alexander Veno "Joe" DiMarzio

1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Alexander Veno "Joe" DiMarzio, passed away peacefully on May 19,2019 at the Doolittle Home in Foxborough. He was surrounded by his loving family as he departed from his wonderful and meaningful life of 97 years which he spent entirely in his beloved hometown of Foxborough .



He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.







He was born in Boston on April 27,1922 , one of 13 children of the late Cesare and Irene (Jackson) DiMarzio. He was educated in Foxborough Public Schools. He and his wife Ruth were married in Mansfield on February 1,1941.







He proudly served his country in WWll for the US Army 1060th Engineers in the Pacific Corridor.







"Joe", as he was called around town, was a calibrator for the former Foxboro Company and retired in 1983 after 43 years of service. He was a lifelong communicant of St.Mary's Church in Foxborough. He was a member of the V.F.W and Foxborough Cribbage League.







"Joe" was also a Lt. call firefighter for the Foxborough Fire Department for 21 years . He became a familiar sight at the Fireman's Field Days every August, manning the booth that gave away ducks,watermelons and food baskets to winners.



He is survived by his beautiful wife of seventy-eight years, Ruth (Bell) DiMarzio. His daughters, Carol Pignato and her husband David, Linda Penney and her husband Frank, Patricia Cummings and her husband Alan, all of Foxborough. Seven grandchildren: Joseph Pignato, Rev.David Pignato, Lisa Lancaster, Carrie Chester, Jason Penney, Steven Penney and Allison O'Connor, and eleven great grandchildren . He is also survived by his brother Roger DiMarzio and sisters Amelia Brooks and Camarena Peterson and his 49 nieces and nephews who called him Uncle Veno. He was brother to the late : Gugliemo, John, Norgio, Dino,Fermino, Yolanda McAuliffe, Irene Bouchard, Nancy Richards and Virgilia Gordon.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, May 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St.Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St. Foxborough. Interment to follow at St.Mary's Cemetery in Foxborough. For additional information please call 508-543-5471. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com







In lieu of flowers ,if you wish, a donation in his memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough,MA 02035, or, commit a random act of kindness for someone who may need help and encouragement. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices