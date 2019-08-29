|
Alfred C. Al Drowne, 85, of New Hampton, New Hampshire, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Born in 1934 in Swansea and raised in Rehoboth, MA, Al was the son of Charles A. and Madelyn (DeSilva) Drowne. Besides his wife, Nancy, he leaves a brother, David, and two sons, Al and Dale.
A private family service will be held with burial in Rehoboth Village Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME, East Providence, RI.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019