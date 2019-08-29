Home

POWERED BY

Services
J H Williams & Company Funeral Home
210 Taunton Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-2600

Alfred C. "Al" Drowne


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred C. "Al" Drowne Notice

Alfred C. Al Drowne, 85, of New Hampton, New Hampshire, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Born in 1934 in Swansea and raised in Rehoboth, MA, Al was the son of Charles A. and Madelyn (DeSilva) Drowne. Besides his wife, Nancy, he leaves a brother, David, and two sons, Al and Dale.

A private family service will be held with burial in Rehoboth Village Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME, East Providence, RI. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit http://www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now