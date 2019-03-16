Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Alfred E. "Fred" Oliver Jr.,

1955 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO- Alfred "Fred" E. Oliver Jr., 63, of Attleboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his

home in Attleboro. He was the beloved and caring husband for 39 wonderful years to his wife Joanne F.

(Rock) Oliver of Attleboro.

Born on October 22, 1955 in Attleboro, he was the loving son to the late Alfred E. Oliver Sr. and Isabelle

(Pacheco) Oliver.

Born and raised in Attleboro, Fred was a graduate of Attleboro High School. He grew up in and was a

lifelong resident of the Lonicut neighborhood in Attleboro.

Since the age of 18, Fred worked as a tool maker for K.F. Bassler in Attleboro, which was acquired and

later became PEP Brainin.

Fred was a member of the Portuguese American Club, where he liked socializing with friends and

attending functions.

In his spare time, Fred enjoyed tending to his lawn and growing vegetables in his garden for all to eat.

People he didn't even know would stop to comment on how green his grass was or how big his garden

was and Fred took great pride in that. He was a New England sports fan as well as a supporter of

Attleboro High School basketball. He was also an avid angler and enjoyed fishing in the local area.

Besides catching fish, Fred took an interest in raising, breeding, and collecting tropical fish. Above all,

Fred was happiest when he was in the presence of and making memories with his treasured family. He

was very excited to be a recent grandfather to an eight month old baby girl.

In addition to the love of his life, Joanne, Fred is survived by his proud sons, Derek Oliver of Attleboro

and David Oliver and his wife Erin of Bellingham; his granddaughter, Emma of Bellingham; his siblings,

Paula Haag of Attleboro, Pat Haag of Oakland, Maine, Donna St. Lawrence of Warwick, RI, and Rick Oliver

of Gainesville, FL; also many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, March, 17 2019 at the

Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.

A funeral will be conducted on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Duffy-Poule Funeral

Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden

Street, Attleboro.

Burial will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's name can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dana-

Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.

For directions or to send Fred's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-

poule.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices