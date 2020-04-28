|
ATTLEBORO – Alice Dorothy (McNamara) Sanford, 96, of Attleboro, passed away peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Wingate at Norton. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Sanford III.
Born on August 24, 1923 in Foxboro, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Theresa (Rego) McNamara.
Alice grew up in Foxboro and was a Class of 1941 Graduate of Foxboro High School. In 1950 she moved to Attleboro where she would make her home. Alice worked as a fine jewelry torch solderer for the Marathon Co. in Attleboro until her retirement in 1989.
Alice was skilled in knitting and crocheting and loved to make blankets for every grandchild and great grandchild. She loved baking and was famously known for her chocolate chip cookies. Alice and Ed enjoyed a lot of travel together in their later years, including many trips to Hawaii and the Caribbean. They would travel across the country with their camper to attend Ed's Air Force Reunions and to visit their son Edward and his family in WA. They had favorite places to stay in New Hampshire and Provincetown. They also enjoyed day trips to Horseneck Beach and to Plymouth, where you would find them enjoying a meal at the Lobster Hut and finishing it off with an ice cream from Peaceful Meadow Farms before driving home. Alice and Ed began bringing their children camping at Curlew Pond in Myles Standish State Forest in the 60's, a tradition still carried on by their grandchildren and great grandchildren to this day. Alice loved her holiday traditions and gathering the family for large meals. She was the center of the family and above all she adored her beloved grandchildren.
Alice is the loving mother to Edward Sanford and wife Nancy of Bainbridge Island, WA and Mary Moore and husband James of Attleboro; loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren, Heather Kelley and husband Alan of Foxboro, Jason Burtwell of Attleboro, Kimberly Lofgren of Norton, Patrick Lofgren of Berkley, Kevin Lofgren and wife Melissa of Coventry, RI, Jennifer Robbins and husband Zach of Norton, Janna Ramer and husband Sean of Seattle, WA and Evan Sanford of Boise, ID; loving great grandmother of 8 great grandchildren, Shaelyn, Braeden and Ryan Kelley, Connor Lofgren, Charles and Edward Lofgren and Cole and Danica Robbins.
She was the mother of the late Suzanne Lofgren and sister to the late Mary McNamara.
Alice's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the nurses and caregivers at Wingate and Compassionate Care Hospice who compassionately and tirelessly cared for her during her five years there, and treated her as they would their own family member. Their wonderful care will never be forgotten.
Funeral services and burial for Alice were held privately by her family due to the current COVID crises.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020