Alice Eugenia (Jean) Packer, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Holiday Retirement Home in Lincoln, RI. She was the devoted wife of Thomas ("Witt") F. Packer for 68 years.
Born on January 20, 1932, in Attleboro she was a daughter of the late Israel Napoleon and Alice (Heon) Mercier.
Alice resided in North Attleboro until 1980, moving to Smithfield, RI where she had been a resident since.
She was a secretary for Latoma, her family's business for many years. Alice also worked as a volunteer for Sturdy Memorial Hospital, and as a secretary for Grace Episcopal Church in North Attleboro, and for Swank Jewelry in the Billing Department.
Alice was a member of League of Women Voters and she enjoyed dancing, playing golf and cards. She treasured traveling and skiing, especially to Europe, Canada and out West.
In addition to her husband, Alice is survived by her three children, Lloyd Packer and his wife Audrey of Attleboro; Dawn Packer and her partner Paul Chicoine of North Attleboro and Glenn Packer of Smithfield, RI; her grandchildren, Nicole Mello, Michele Packer, Jonathan Packer, Desiree Packer and Jennifer Salois; her great grandchildren, Trent Mello, Hunter Mello, Nicholas Packer, Madalynn Salois and Maiya Escobar.
She was predeceased by family: Alice (Heon) Mercier, Israel Napoleon Mercier, Isabelle Bedard, Lina and Lester McNulty, Steven Packer Sr., Earl Packer, Lloyd Packer, Dorothy Jensen, Steven Packer Jr., John Kenneth Packer, and friend and business partner Al Ainsworth.
The family would like to thank the Holiday Retirement Home for their dedication and commitment to Alice and her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donation's in Alice's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association directly at https://act.alz.org/
To send Alice's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 29, 2020.