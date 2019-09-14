|
Alice I. (Boynton) Proulx, age 79, of Norton, formerly of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Norwood Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Robert L. Proulx to whom she was wed for nearly fifty-five years.
Born in Mansfield, MA on April 25, 1940, she was a loving daughter of the late Charles E., Sr. and Thelma O. (Knowles) Boynton.
Alice grew up in Mansfield, was a 1958 graduate of Mansfield High School and received her certificate as a Certified Nurses Aide. She had made her home in Norton for over fifty years and was a member of the former St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Mansfield
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Proulx had worked as a clerical worker for the former Ames Department Store. She had previously been employed at the former Foxboro Co. in Foxboro and at the former Texas Instruments in Attleboro.
Alice's family was truly the focal point and love of her life. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, painting, attending yard sales, working on her personal computer and being a family historian. She will also forever be remembered for the special place she held in her heart for animals.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Theresa M. Flaherty and her husband Stephen of Norwood, Robert M. Proulx and his wife Tracy of Coventry, RI and Lauralyn Clark and her husband Robert of New York. She was cherished grandmother of Katherine Parenti and her husband Jake of Colorado, David Liu and his wife Sarah of Attleboro, Jesse Brayton of Colorado, Kelly Brayton of Arizona and the great grandmother of Grayson and Eleanora. She was the dear sister of Marie West of South Yarmouth, Helen Heffernan of Attleboro and was pre-deceased by 11 siblings. She is also survived by many-many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 12th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers and in accordance with her love of animals, donations in Alice's memory may be made to Nine Lives of Norton Feline Rescue Shelter, 84 Hill St., Norton, MA 02766.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019