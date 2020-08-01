1/1
Alice Joan (Pedro) Griffin
1940 - 2020
Alice Joan (Pedro) Griffin, 79, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro.

Born on July 26, 1940 in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late John J. Pedro and the late Mary (Leary) Pedro.

A resident of Attleboro for most of her life, Alice was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1958. She received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Lesley College, and her Master's degree in Social Work from Boston University.

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker for more than twenty-five years in Plainville and North Attleboro before retiring, she was proud of and genuinely humbled by her work helping countless young people through her substance abuse counseling work, including having served as a youth group counselor for Reach Out and Family Services in Attleboro during the 1970's.

Alice was the loving and beloved mother of James M. Griffin and his wife Jennifer (Ferguson) Griffin, of Attleboro, MA, and Christine A. Griffin, also of Attleboro. She was the dear sister of George F. Pedro of Attleboro; John E. Pedro of Kannapolis, NC; and Virginia (Pedro) Turcotte, of South Attleboro, MA. She leaves several nieces and nephews and her extended family. Alice was the former wife of the late Russell Lamont Griffin.

Visitation has respectfully been omitted.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Alice in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. Please adhere to applicable Covid-19 health precautions including social distancing and the use of face masks.

Private Graveside services will follow in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth, MA.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Alice to: Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 592, Attleboro, MA 02703.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
AUG
8
Graveside service
Oak Knoll Cemetery
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
August 1, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
