Alice R. McGrath


1950 - 2020
Alice R. McGrath Notice
McGrath, Alice R. of Wrentham, formally of Walpole passed away peacfully at home on February 3 at the age of 69. Alice is the beloved wife of James McGrath. Loving mother of Jamie McGrath of Florida, Colleen Mcgrath of Shrewsbury and Mindy and her husband Matt Conley of North Attleborough.
Devoted sister of Diane and Helen, both of Florida. Also survived by 6 grandchildren - Colin, Gage, Kaylee, Jacob, Jeffrey and Julia. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to the Massachusetts Siberian Husky Rescue league. Husky.RescueMe.org.
Please check back for service times.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020
