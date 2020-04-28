|
N. ATTLEBORO- Alice V. Moulton, 86, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Reginald G. Moulton.
Alice was born in Boston and was the daughter of the late Clarence Fries and Alice L. (Thornton) Fries.
Alice worked for many years as a doctors answering service attendant and went on to work for Bay Bank until her retirement. In her spare time, Alice enjoyed drawing and painting, knitting quilts and crochet. She also enjoyed annual trips to Maine to visit family, camping, crossword puzzles and working in her garden.
She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Fertitta and her husband John of Attleboro and Carol McKenna and her husband Albert of Putnam, CT; sister, Carrie Oteri and her husband Gregory of Wilson, NC; grandchildren, John Fertitta, Jr., Hope Cahill and her husband Christopher, Douglas Moulton, Jr., and Anita Moulton; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Katelyn Cahill and Michael and Jordan Moulton; daughter in law Linda Moulton and several nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Douglas Moulton and sister of the late Harold C. Fries.
Her funeral service will be live-streaming at 11am on Friday, May 1, 2020 from the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home. Please go to her tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com to view the service or leave a message for the family.
A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemtery, Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020