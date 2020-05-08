Alma E. (Jordan) Courtemanche, age 90, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Bertrand W. Courtemanche, to whom she was wed for nearly forty-five years at the time of his death on June 27, 1999.
Born in Wrentham, MA on September 6, 1929, she was a loving daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Dunn) Jordan.
Alma grew up in Wrentham, was a member of the Class of 1947 and received her certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Foxboro State Hospital.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Courtemanche was employed as an LPN at Foxboro State Hospital and had previously worked at Wrentham State School. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past sixty years and was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield.
Alma treasured the times spent with her adoring family and was anticipating the birth of her fifth great grandchild. She enjoyed camping at the Bourne Scenic Campground on Cape Cod, as well as spending time at the beach and attending yard sales. Her favorite place to dine out was at Geno's Restaurant and Lounge in Mansfield and she'll always be remembered for her love of pizza and an "ice cold Corona Beer"
She is survived by her devoted children: Arthur "Joe" Courtemanche and his wife Jeanne of Mansfield, Ronald W. Courtemanche and his longtime companion Susan Scott of Mansfield and Lynn A. Lamoureux of Mansfield and her late husband Raymond Lamoureux. She was the cherished grandmother of Andrea Murray, Joshua Courtemanche, Amy Courtemanche, Jacleen Hays and the great grandmother of Ryley Courtemanche, Robert Hays, Raelyn Hays and Ryder Hays. She was the dear sister of Linda Crawford and her husband Brian of Granville, NY and the late Frank Jordan, James Jordan and Frances Brown. She is also survived by her beloved dog Ariel, as well as her loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation, as well as services and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton will be private.
Those wishing, may remember Alma with a donation in her memory made to the Mansfield Fire Department, 500-A East St, Building A, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 8, 2020.