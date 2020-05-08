Alma Courtemanche
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma E. (Jordan) Courtemanche, age 90, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Bertrand W. Courtemanche, to whom she was wed for nearly forty-five years at the time of his death on June 27, 1999.
Born in Wrentham, MA on September 6, 1929, she was a loving daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Dunn) Jordan.
Alma grew up in Wrentham, was a member of the Class of 1947 and received her certificate as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Foxboro State Hospital.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Courtemanche was employed as an LPN at Foxboro State Hospital and had previously worked at Wrentham State School. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past sixty years and was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield.
Alma treasured the times spent with her adoring family and was anticipating the birth of her fifth great grandchild. She enjoyed camping at the Bourne Scenic Campground on Cape Cod, as well as spending time at the beach and attending yard sales. Her favorite place to dine out was at Geno's Restaurant and Lounge in Mansfield and she'll always be remembered for her love of pizza and an "ice cold Corona Beer"
She is survived by her devoted children: Arthur "Joe" Courtemanche and his wife Jeanne of Mansfield, Ronald W. Courtemanche and his longtime companion Susan Scott of Mansfield and Lynn A. Lamoureux of Mansfield and her late husband Raymond Lamoureux. She was the cherished grandmother of Andrea Murray, Joshua Courtemanche, Amy Courtemanche, Jacleen Hays and the great grandmother of Ryley Courtemanche, Robert Hays, Raelyn Hays and Ryder Hays. She was the dear sister of Linda Crawford and her husband Brian of Granville, NY and the late Frank Jordan, James Jordan and Frances Brown. She is also survived by her beloved dog Ariel, as well as her loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation, as well as services and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton will be private.
Those wishing, may remember Alma with a donation in her memory made to the Mansfield Fire Department, 500-A East St, Building A, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Knollwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved