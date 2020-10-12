SEEKONK- Alma M. Cobb, 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifton L. Cobb, Sr.
Alma was born and raised in Attleboro and was a Seekonk resident for 70 years. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Emma (St. Germain) Dollard.
Alma was a lifetime member of the former St. Stephens Church. She was also an avid bingo player at the Attleboro Elks where she spent countless evenings with friends. Alma loved to read and solve crossword puzzles. Tuesday evenings were spent playing Scrabble with her children, a family tradition spanning over 30 years. She was a marvelous cook and her cakes and meatballs were legendary with her family. Faith and family were most important to Alma and she deeply cherished the many family gatherings and time she spent with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a generous woman with a contagious laugh who truly lit up the room and lived her life on her terms.
Alma is survived by her children, Michael Cobb and his wife Wendy of N. Providence, Sandra Caddick and her husband Stephen of Seekonk, Ann Howard and her husband Raymond of Attleboro and Carla Perry and her companion Kim Whipple of Seekonk; daughter in law, Rosamond Cobb; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Clifton Cobb, Jr., and Stephen Cobb and sister of the late William (Duke) Dollard, Irene Ousley, and Eleanor Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11am in St. Stephens Cemetery, Attleboro. Social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Arrangements by Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home.
To leave a message for the family please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com