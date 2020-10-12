1/1
Alma M. Cobb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEEKONK- Alma M. Cobb, 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifton L. Cobb, Sr.

Alma was born and raised in Attleboro and was a Seekonk resident for 70 years. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Emma (St. Germain) Dollard.

Alma was a lifetime member of the former St. Stephens Church. She was also an avid bingo player at the Attleboro Elks where she spent countless evenings with friends. Alma loved to read and solve crossword puzzles. Tuesday evenings were spent playing Scrabble with her children, a family tradition spanning over 30 years. She was a marvelous cook and her cakes and meatballs were legendary with her family. Faith and family were most important to Alma and she deeply cherished the many family gatherings and time she spent with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a generous woman with a contagious laugh who truly lit up the room and lived her life on her terms.

Alma is survived by her children, Michael Cobb and his wife Wendy of N. Providence, Sandra Caddick and her husband Stephen of Seekonk, Ann Howard and her husband Raymond of Attleboro and Carla Perry and her companion Kim Whipple of Seekonk; daughter in law, Rosamond Cobb; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was the mother of the late Clifton Cobb, Jr., and Stephen Cobb and sister of the late William (Duke) Dollard, Irene Ousley, and Eleanor Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11am in St. Stephens Cemetery, Attleboro. Social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Arrangements by Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home.

To leave a message for the family please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home
126 S Main St
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0498
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved