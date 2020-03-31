|
Aloise (Dennis) Curtin age 58 of Pawtucket, RI passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, with her two sons by her side. Born in Sharon, CT on June 16, 1961, she is the daughter of Elizabeth C. Sargeant of Attleboro, MA and the late John Dennis of Millerton, NY. She grew up in North Attleboro and graduated from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1980 where she studied cosmetology. Aloise worked at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro for many years then was employed by Mini Systems Inc. for the past 34 years. Aloise was a member of the Attleboro Elks Club and enjoyed spending time with friends, going to the beach and camping.
In addition to her mother, she leaves her two sons Michael Curtin of Taunton, MA and Shawn Curtin of Cumberland, RI. She was the sister of Kenneth Humbert of Millerton, NY, John Dennis of Millerton, NY, Kathy Howe of Lafayette, GA and Mary Backlund of Wrentham, MA, also many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Elks Club, 887 S Main St, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Aloise's Life Celebration will be held at a future date to be announced by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI.
Online guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020