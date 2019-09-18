|
ATTLEBORO- Alphonse C. Cannella, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Mass General Hospital after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Carmela (Trainito) Cannella for fifty-eight years.
Al was born in Boston and was the son of the late Charles Cannella and Domenica (Trabucco) Cannella.
Al was a graduate of English High School and received his bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. Al served his country honorably as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army and was employed for thirty years as an accounts manager at Chrysler Finance Corp, and later worked as a consultant for Manheim Corp in N. Dighton for twenty years until his retirement.
Al was a quiet and soft spoken gentleman who cherished his faith and family over all else. In his younger years, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Al also enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, family trips to Cancun, Mexico and wintering in Florida with his wife Carmela and family.
He was the loving father of Sandra Lajoie and her husband Lane of Attleboro; grandchildren, Ashley Wilson and her husband Christopher of Waltham and Christopher Lajoie of Attleboro. He also leaves many brother and sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews.
He was the father of the late Mark A. Cannella.
His Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am in The First Congregational Church of North Attleboro, 675 Old Post Rd., North Attleboro, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or to Community VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Arrangements entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019