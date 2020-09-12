Amelia Olive (DiMarzio) Brooks, age 90, passed away peacefully at Wingate of Norton on the morning of September 10th, 2020, her 70th wedding anniversary to the love of her life Ralph E. Brooks. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Born on July 18th, 1930 in Foxboro, she was one of 13 children of the late Cesare and Irene (Jackson) DiMarzio. A 1948 graduate of Foxboro High School, Amelia lived in Foxboro for the majority of her life. She was an avid Patriots fan, had a marvelously dry sense of humor, was a skilled seamstress, and remained committed to, and enriched by, her community of family and friends. Some of Amelia's favorite memories were of camping with her husband and children, or spending time in North Conway with her grandchildren. A longtime and devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Amelia was co-coordinator of JOY, volunteer for the Trading Post, and member of the Choir, Vestry and Sunday School. Amelia also sang with the Foxboro Serenading Seniors and truly enjoyed sharing her voice with the world.
Always a hard worker, Amelia was employed by the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company, Wheaton College, and Boston University until her retirement in 1992.
Amelia is survived by her beloved husband Ralph as well as her four children, Robin Tremblay (husband Roger), Sherrie Tobia (husband Billy), Aaron Brooks (wife Sue), and Lori Thomsen (husband Paul). Eight grandchildren, Valerie (husband Isaac) and Mark Tobia, Daniel and Joshua Brooks (wife Laura), Sarah, Benjamin, Seth, and Stephen Thomsen. And great-granddaughter Finnley Tobia-Breton. Amelia is also survived by her brother Roger and sister Camarena Peterson as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones. Amelia was predeceased by her daughter Valerie Jean, and siblings Gugliemo, John, Alexander, Norgio, Dino, Fermino, Yolanda McAuliffe, Irene Bouchard, Nancy Richards and Virgilia Gordon.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, September 13 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough, with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. A private Funeral Service will be held on Monday followed by interment at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough at 12 Noon. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Amelia's memory may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 116 South Street, Foxborough, MA 02035.