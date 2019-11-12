|
|
Amy E. Couture, age 40, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Born in Brockton, MA on June 25, 1979, she was a loving daughter of William J., Jr. and Louise J. (Antosca) Couture of Mansfield, the devoted and adoring mother of Max M. Dee of Mansfield, the dear sister of Katie L. Couture of Seattle and the loving niece and cousin to many.
A lifelong Mansfield resident, Amy grew up in town and was a graduate of Mansfield High School. Her focal point in life was spending time with her treasured son Max and being deeply involved with all his activities. She had previously worked in childcare services in the Canton School System and also as a private Nanny.
Amy, along with her family was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield where she also had taught religious education. She was always so happy when with her cherished family and absolutely loved spending time at the beach.
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Friday, November 15th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Amy's family has requested that those wishing may remember her with a contribution in her memory made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019