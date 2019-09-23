|
|
ATTLEBORO – Andrew C. Burt, 61, of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 16, 2019 in his home. He was the former husband of Kimberly S. Cryan and Indri Ekasari.
Born on May 14, 1958 in Attleboro, MA he was a son of the late Alan Covell and Dorothy Virginia (Lacasse) Burt.
Andrew grew up in Attleboro and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He later graduated from New England Tech. Andrew received his electrical contractor's license as a Master Electrician and was a part of the second generation of A.C. Burt Electrical Co., Inc. Andrew's father, Alan Covell Burt, started the company in Attleboro in 1947.
Andrew enjoyed hiking, harmonica ("playing the Harp") and music. He was a certified scuba diver and a 2nd degree black belt.
Andrew is survived by his four children, Sarah R. Burt of North Attleboro, Andrew C. Burt, II of Attleboro Falls, Wyatt Burt of Falmouth and Aissa Burt of Warwick, RI; his two grandchildren, Daegan Gaudreau of North Attleboro and Brynelle Gaudreau of North Attleboro; his siblings, Leslie Palermo of Attleboro, Derry Anderson and her husband Kerry of Warwick, RI, Jane Helen of Norton, Daniel Burt and his wife Kim of Attleboro, Maryann Kelley and her husband John of Attleboro; Andrew was the Uncle of Paul Palermo, Jr. of Attleboro, David Palermo of Rehoboth, Joseph Palermo of Attleboro, Kristina McConnell of Attleboro, Ivy Anderson of Essex, Leland Anderson of Hawthorne, CA, James St. Angelo of Providence, RI, Randy St. Angelo of Pawtucket, RI, Samuel St. Angelo of Coalinga, CA, Miranda Levesque of Attleboro, Jackson Burt of Attleboro, Salem Burt of Attleboro, Emily Burt of North Attleboro, Angela Kelley of Warwick, RI, Suzanna Kisa of Madison, WI and Elizabeth Kelley of Attleboro.
He was the brother of the late Alan C. Burt Jr. and brother-in-law to the late Paul F. Palermo, Sr.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the following families:
Uncle Gary Demers and his family for all their support and lovingkindness, Cousin David Palermo and his family for all their support and lovingkindness and dear friends, Don & Cheryl Smith and family for all their support and lovingkindness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to THE ABC "BUILDING OUR FUTURE" SCHOLARSHIP FUND, c/o Associated Builders and Contractors, 100 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 1, Woburn, MA 01801. Additional information on the scholarship fund can be found at www.abcma.org
For directions or to send Andrew's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019