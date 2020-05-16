Andrew Griffin Whelahan, age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family at his son's home in E. Sandwich. He was the son of the late Andrew G. and Margaret (McCelvy) Whelahan.
Andrew was born on June 17, 1936 in Brookline, MA. He married his late wife Sarah Whelahan on August 24, 1963 in Waltham, Massachusetts. He earned his Bachelor's Degree at Massachusetts Maritime Academy and his Master's Degree at Northeastern University. Andrew was a beloved coach,counselor and administrator. He touched the lives of many throughout his career and often remarked that some of the most valuable lessons in his life came from his students. He began his teaching career at Norton High School followed by a long-time position as Guidance Director for Foxborough Public Schools. He finished his career as Guidance Director for Wellesley School System.
Andrew was appointed as the Coordinator of the Governor's Task Force on Drug Abuse. He coached football at Norton High School and Bishop Feehan High School. He was an avid golfer and loved anything to do with the ocean. He worked summers for the Massachusetts Steamship Authority. Andrew most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Devoted father of Cindy Whelahan of Yarmouth, Kathleen O'Brien of Harwich, Michael Whelahan and his wife Deanne of Norton and Sean Whelahan and his wife Tara of E. Sandwich. Loving grandfather of Taylor Lynne, Jennifer, Henry, Charlie, William, Rylee, Kian, Kevin and Alyssa.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxborough. To send on on-line condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 16, 2020.