Attleboro, MA – Andrew P. Smith, 31, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday April 9, 2019. Andrew was born in Providence, he was the son of Gerald W. and Dianna (Eppich) Smith. After graduating Attleboro High School in 2006, Andrew went on to serve his country with the United States Marine Corp in the mechanized infantry. He later earned the rank of Lance Corporal, and served two years in Afghanistan. Andrew also worked with the Robert J. Devereaux Corporation in Boston, where he helped restore gas lines throughout Massachusetts. He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his brother.

Besides his parents, Andrew is survived by his twin brother, Philip Smith and his fiancé Molly of Attleboro. He was predeceased in death by his brother, Adam Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with Military Honors for Andrew at Spring Brook Cemetery on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10am.