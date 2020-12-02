1/1
Andrew Taylor "Higgi" Higginbotham
1991 - 2020
NORTH ATTLEBORO- Andrew Taylor Higginbotham "Higgi" 29 of Lindsey Street, passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the fiancée of Christina "Chris" Marie Casinelli.
Born in Norwood on March 13, 1991, he was the son of Gerald "Gerry" Higginbotham of Florida and Paula (Rossier) McSweeney of Maine.
Andy grew up in North Attleboro and was a 2009 graduate of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School where he studied Auto Collision Repair.
He worked, since high school, at Chaz Auto Body in Attleboro as an auto body mechanic. He took a lot of pride in his auto body work.
Andy loved water sports, anything with a motor and spending time with family and friends. He always lit up a room wherever he went. He wasn't afraid to be loud and animated if it made you smile. He was a big kid at heart. Andy loved taking trips with family and friends, regularly going to Maine and Florida.
In addition to his fiancée Chris and his parents Gerry and Paula he is survived by Paula's husband Sigmund Dziundz, his sister Lynne Choate, her husband Jesse and their son, his nephew, Garrett of Maine, his brother Patrick J. McSweeney Jr. and his sons' Dalton and Austin, his step-brothers Mike and Tommy Betts and several aunts and uncles.
With strict adherence to Covid-19 precautions including face masks and social distancing relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation for Andy on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Andy's memory may be made to Friends Helping Friends, P.O. Box 42, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
To sign an online guestbook for Andy, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
