McIntyre, Angela "Angie" Marie (Carlisi), 87, of Wrentham, MA passed comfortably on April 5th 2020 at Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham.
Angela was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Alphonsina (Catania) Carlisi and the beloved wife of the late Robert James McIntyre. Angela was a faithful member of St. Mary's Parish in Wrentham with many of her friends. She enjoyed spending time having dinner with her friends during the week and spending time with her loving family on holidays. Angela always devoted her time and love to the people closest to her and spent her life enjoying time with her friends, her church community and family.
She was the devoted mother of Bob McIntyre of West Wareham and the late Maureen Morse of Taunton. Angela also became the loving grandmother of brothers Shane McIntyre and Liam McIntyre of West Wareham and siblings Megan Morse and Brynley Morse of Taunton. Also survived by her son in law James Morse of Taunton and many caring nieces and nephews.
She was the mother in law of the late Marcia McIntyre, and the sister of the late Russ Carlisi, Frances Bernardo, Rose Kammeyer and Josephine Vecchio.
Funeral services will be provided by the RJ Ross Funeral Home in Wrentham and will be private.
Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to: The Maples Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093-1349.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020