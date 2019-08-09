|
Anita S. (Sheehan) Kelley, age 89, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late J. Spencer Kelley, Jr., who died on August 1, 1993.
Born in Mansfield, MA on September 24, 1929, she was a loving daughter of the late Philip and Eva (Beaulieu) Sheehan.
Anita grew up in town and was a 1947 graduate of Mansfield High School. Prior to retiring, she had worked in the accounting department at the former Foxboro Co. and had previously been employed at the former Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in Attleboro.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Mrs. Kelley's family was truly the focal point of her life. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her hobbies included reading and watching the birds that visited her yard.
She is survived by her devoted children: Linda S. Kelley of Cumberland, RI and John S. Kelley, III and his wife Carol of Mashpee. She was the adoring grandmother of Kevin Raymond King and his wife Leanne, Brett Kelley, Brian King, Tyler Kelley and his wife Robyn, Sean King and Colin Kelley and his wife Karyn. She was the cherished great grandmother of Aubrey King, Jack Kelley, Katelyn King and Kathryn Kelley. She was the sister of Peter Sheehan and the late Kay LoDico, Francis "Buddy" Sheehan and Robert Sheehan, who is survived by his wife Mary Sheehan of Mansfield.
Her funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, August 12th at 10:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield will be private.
Visitation will be held prior to the services on Monday morning beginning at 9:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Anita's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019