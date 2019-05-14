Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Ann Elizabeth (Platt) Lovely

1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Our beloved Ann Elizabeth (Platt) Lovely, 81, of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Foxborough and Wareham, passed away after brief illness on May 10, 2019. The family held a private memorial service in St. Petersburg on May 12, 2019.

Ann was born in Fall River, on April 27, 1938 and grew up in Walpole with her parents, Edith and Bart Platt, brother John Platt, and sister Mary Lou Platt. Ann graduated from Walpole High School in 1956 and Bryant College in 1959.

Ann met her husband and best friend, Pete, in 1954. They married in 1960 and enjoyed a happy, productive and loving marriage for over 58 years.

Ann and Pete have three children, John, Jeff and Susan, and 11 grandchildren-Megan, Brendan, and Connor Lovely; Roman and Lucca Sisto; Kathryn, Sean, and Gillian Terrio; and Matthew, Devon and Jack Lovely; as well as one great-granddaughter, Violet Grace Lovely-Higginbotham. Ann and Pete have three wonderful in-laws as well-John's wife, Trevi Berretta Lovely; Susan's husband, Chris Terrio; and Jeff's wife, Andrea Lovely. All enjoyed close and loving relationships with Ann, the heart and soul of the family.

Ann and Pete worked together for many years building Lovely Real Estate and Insurance in Foxborough before turning the business over to John and Jeff in 2015.

Ann was predeceased by her mom, Edith Platt, her dad, Bart Platt, and her brother, John Platt, and many other friends, relatives and loved ones, and is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Platt of Foxborough.

Ann loved to spend time with her husband and family, and her many hobbies included boating, cards, exercising in the pool, book club, yard sales, winters in Florida, summers in Wareham, cooking, eating out, reading, music, Facebook, telling stories, laughing and joking.

The family will hold a memorial service at Roberts Funeral Home in Foxborough at a date to be determined

We will miss Ann's smile, beautiful blue eyes, selflessness, stories, laughter, sense of adventure, humor, warmth, bravery, generosity of spirit, strength and caring. We are grateful that she was comfortable at the end and for the wonderful care that she received at St. Anthony's and Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ann would prefer, in lieu of flowers or donations, that you do something nice for someone you love who needs it. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices