ATTLEBORO- Ann F. Nye, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on March 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ernest W. Nye.
Ann was born in Pawtucket, RI and was the daughter of the late Louis Bartlett and Catherine (Campbell) Brockway.
Ann spent her youth in Pawtucket before moving to Attleboro and she was employed at Swank Manufacturing for many years. Ann was the former director of the American Legion Post 120 Ladies Auxiliary and a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. She enjoyed listening to music, and loved watching Hallmark movies. Ann also enjoyed spending time outside in the sunshine tending to her flowers and being around the ones she loved at family gatherings. Family came above all else to Ann and she cherished the moments she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind, and loving mother to her children, always treated others with respect, and had a unique way to always see the positives in life. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.
She is survived by her children, Robin Rivello and her husband Tony, Debra Cassidy, Russell Razee, and Susan Razee all of Attleboro and Ann Razee of Cotuit; grandchildren, Noelle, Erik, Matthew, Christopher, Michael, Conner and Mikayla and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jameson, Vincent, Maliyani, Anielle-Rose and Ellieana.
Services for Ann will be held privately and are entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020