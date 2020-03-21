|
|
Ann (Burns) Fortin, formerly of Norton, Mass, and beloved wife of 58 years of Henry Fortin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 11, 2020 at the Health Care Center of Rolling Green Village in Greenville, South Carolina.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of Annie and Bernard Burns. Ann (Burns) married Henry Fortin in April 1951 and moved to Norton in 1955. Ann was retired from Fernandes Warehouse in Norton. In 2007, Ann and Henry relocated from Norton to Greenville, South Carolina to be near their daughter. Henry passed away in 2012.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna (Fortin) Sittig and her husband Richard of Greer, S.C., And Sandra (Fortin) Truslow and her husband, Chris of Standish, ME, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Ann enjoyed baking blueberry pies from her Norton garden, as well as ballroom and line dancing, especially while in Norton. She also enjoyed keeping up with her daughters and families and getting together with her friends for coffee or lunch. She was active in St. Mary's Church of Norton, MA until 2007 when she relocated to South Carolina.
Predeceased were two brothers.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Simpsonville, SC at a later date after the threat of the Corona Virus is passed.
Cards of condolence may be sent to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sittig, 5 Shadetree Court, Greer, SC, 29651, no flowers please.
Cremation will be handled through Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, Greenville, SC, 864-232-6706.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020