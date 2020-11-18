PLAINVILLE – Ann Lucille Ronhock, 67, of Plainville passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the longtime partner of Richard Stenfeldt for 45 years.
Born in Attleboro on March 30, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Tina Marie Ronhock.
She moved to North Attleboro in 1963 where she attended St. Mary's elementary school. Her outgoing personality afforded her with many new friends.
Ann was a graduate of Bishop Feehan High School where she belonged to many clubs and made lifelong friendships. She went on to Bridgewater State College, earning a degree in Education.
She later went to Bryant College night classes where she earned a MA in accounting while working for Fleet Bank, eventually becoming vice president and later earned a second master's degree in social work from Rhode Island College. In her spare-time she also became a CPA.
Ann co-parented a stepson and adopted four children from Lithuania ranging in ages from 1-6 whom she raised to adulthood. She loved spending time with family and close friends and did volunteer work for many years and was a member of the Plainville Lions Club. She was never one to sit idle and was always willing to help people in any way she could.
After earning her degree in social work, she switched careers and began to help other families in their journey to adopt children through the organizations Wide Horizons and Alliance for Children. Ann was faced with many obstacles in her life which she met head-on. She was always filled with hope and passion in all she did and loved to laugh.
In addition to her partner, Richard, she is survived by her brother, George Ronhock of Woonsocket, RI, Daughter Rima Stenfeldt and husband Michael of Dudley, son Paul Stenfeldt and wife Audrey of Florida, son John Stenfeldt of Florida, son Richard V. Stenfeldt of Plainville, stepson Lance Stenfeldt and wife Cathy of Adams, NY; 8 grandchildren: Cassia, Angela, Lance, Jr., Jeremy, Michael, McKenna, Jamie and Kelly.
Ann was a true friend and confidant to many and truly an angel on earth. You wouldn't find a more trusted person if you were part of her life.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Martha's Church, 227 South Street (Route 1A) in Plainville on Saturday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Boston, MA 02135.
