Ann Marie (Alexander) Diamond, beloved wife of the late Louis V. Diamond, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.
Ann Marie was born on July 22, 1934 in Rochester, NY to the late Genevieve (Messina) Alexander and late James Alexander also of Rochester, NY. She was educated in Rochester, NY and Cleveland, OH, was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Cleveland and continued her education, graduating from Bridgewater State College.
Ann Marie was the loving mother of David L. Diamond, of Mansfield, Juliana Diamond-Cifello of Plymouth, Louis H. Diamond, of Rehoboth and Brian M. Diamond, of Rehoboth. She was the devoted nana of David M. Diamond, Jonathan L. Diamond, Ross D. Moore, Darrell L. Moore, William C. Spencer, Amanda Diamond LaPlante, Victor H. Diamond, Jillian P. Diamond, the late Louis R. Diamond and was the great grandmother to Summer, Louis Blake, Elizabeth, Isaac, Nathan, and Calia Lou. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and many cherished friends.
Ann Marie was retired from the Mansfield school system in special education. Ann Marie was an active member of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, serving in the ministry of Lector and Helping Hands. She was a volunteer cook for many years for Food N Friends soup kitchen. A member of St. Mary's Catholic Women's Club and MMAS.
She loved cooking, reading, writing poetry, and was a published poet in several anthologies, receiving many awards and certificates. She mostly enjoyed being with her family and friends and was always ready to lend a helping hand to someone in need. Ann Marie was an avid Red Sox fan and election poll worker for many years.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, November 2nd from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 3rd at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ann Marie's memory may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers for abused and neglected children,10 Guest St, Boston, MA 02135.
