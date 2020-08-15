1/
Anne Elizabeth (Lane) Sutton
1943 - 2020
Anne Elizabeth (Lane) Sutton, 76, of Attleboro, passed away on April 17, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the widow of the late Harold W. Sutton.

Born November 4, 1943 in Worcester, MA she was a daughter to the late Arthur Charlton Lane and Anne Julia Frankus.

Anne was a resident of both Norton and Attleboro for many years. She was a 1962 graduate of Norton High School. Anne was employed at the Balfour Company, Robbins Company and Augat Inc.

Anne is survived by her beloved son, Daniel C. Sutton of Attleboro; her sister's, Margaret Norton of CT and FL, Carol Campbell of Walpole, MA and Frances Denery of Delaware; brother's, Andrew D. Lane of Norton, MA, Arnold Lane of Attleboro, MA, Anthony Lane of Virginia and Arthur Lane of Woonsocket, RI; her cherished granddaughters, Jillian A. Quintiliani and Michelle T. Sutton and her longtime companion Robert Keiran of Norwood, MA.

Anne was predeceased by her brother Alan Lane.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am in the Timothy Plain Cemetery on Plain Street in Norton, MA.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.

To send Anne's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Timothy Plain Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
