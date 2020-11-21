Anne Kaufman, formerly of Boston, Wrentham, and Mansfield, Massachusetts, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Doctors Hospital, Sarasota, Florida, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's and pulmonary disease. She was 81 years old and leaves behind a loving husband, Donald, of Sarasota, Florida, one child, Douglas, of Prague, Czechia, and four loving grandchildren, Ian, Katherine, and Isabel Goldschmidt of Wrentham, Massachusetts, and Sevin Kaufman, of Prague, Czechia. Anne was predeceased by her daughter, Sara Goldschmidt, of Wrentham.



Anne graduated from St. Clements High School and Northeastern University in Boston. During her long and productive life, she was a Tupperware manager, the founder of Bristol Office Supply in Mansfield, MA, the co-founder of The Rose Garden Coffeehouse in Mansfield, the founder of The Mansfield Jewish Community Group, and the co-founder of The UnCommon Theater Company in Mansfield. She was also a member and past president of the Boston Scottish Fiddle Club, and a member of the Cape Breton Fiddlers Association.



Anne will be dearly missed by her close family and her many friends and cousins in Massachusetts and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

