|
|
Annette R. (Leroux) Dumont, age 93, a lifelong of Norton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Daggett-Crandall-Newcomb Home in Norton. She was beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Dumont, who died on August 30, 1986.
Born in Norton, MA on April 10, 1926, she was a loving daughter of the late Arthur and Andrienne (Dumont) Leroux.
Annette grew up in town and was a graduate of Norton High School. She was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and had also worked for many years as a receptionist at the former Fernandes Supermarket in Norton.
A lifelong communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton, Annette loved spending time with family, having coffee with friends, dining out and her hobbies included reading, gardening and bowling.
She is survived by her devoted children: Donald A. Dumont and his wife Gail of Denmark, Maine and Diane A. Rogers and her husband James of Berkley. She was the dear sister of the late Francis "Champ" Leroux who is survived by his wife Judy of Norton, the late Robert Leroux who is survived by his wife Annmarie of Attleboro and the late Leo Leroux who is survived by his wife Lorraine of Taunton. She is also survived by her cherished 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, as well as her loving nieces and nephews.
Services, along with burial at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton will be held privately and visiting hours are omitted.
Those wishing, may remember Annette with a donation in her memory made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 West Water St., Taunton, MA 02780.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020