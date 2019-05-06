Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Annette Falotico

1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Annette Falotico of Wrentham, MA, daughter of the late Angelo and Matilda (Cataldo) Leggieri, passed peacefully on May 1, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Falotico and loving mother of her son, Robert Falotico, Jr and daughter-in-law, Lisa Falotico, of Wrentham, MA. She also leaves behind her granddaughter Alison Nicolas and her husband, Eric, of Stoughton, MA, her granddaughter Corinne Falotico of Roslindale, MA, and her precious great-grandson, Oliver Nicolas of Stoughton, MA.

Annette will also be greatly missed by her siblings and their spouses: Anne Falotico of Macungie, PA, Peter and Missi Leggieri of Berwick, PA, and Jeannette and Hank Boehning of Latham, NY. Annette also leaves six nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.

Annette was born in the Bronx, New York on August 15, 1930. After graduation from Hunter College in New York, she was a teacher for many years before retiring from the Horace Mann School in the Bronx in 1983. She and her husband lived in the New York City area until they moved to Wrentham, MA in 1993 to be close to their son and his family. Once in Wrentham Annette became an active participant at the Wrentham Senior Center and made many friends in town.

Annette enjoyed spending time with her friends, cooking, reading, and keeping up with politics. Above all Annette loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially when they all gathered in Ogunquit, Maine.

Donations may be made to the Friends of Wrentham Seniors, Inc.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 9:30 to 11 am on Wednesday, May 8, in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wrentham Center Cemetery.

For online guestbook, please visit www.rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices