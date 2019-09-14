|
|
Seekonk – Annette G. (Blanchette) Gamboa, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred S. Gamboa. Born in Bristol, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late Adrian and Jeannette (Caya) Blanchette.
Annette was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She leaves a son, Alfred "Ted" Gamboa and his wife, Patti, of Seekonk; a daughter, Laurie J. LaForge of Ocala, Florida; six grandchildren, Kerri Dunn, Carol Gomes, Kristen Correira, Heather Thrall, Michael LaForge and Shayna Blanco; twelve great-grandchildren and a sister, Pauline Eychaner in Washington state. Annette was the mother of the late Carol Ann Souza, grandmother of the late Ronnie Souza, Michelle Souza and Shayne Gamboa and mother-in-law of the late Bernard LaForge.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Graveside Service on Monday at 10 a.m. at Seekonk Cemetery, Newman Ave., Seekonk. Calling Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 100 Borden St., Providence, RI 02903 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket, Rhode Island. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019