FRANKLIN – Annette P. Blood, died Wednesday, June 3 at Wingate Nursing Home in Sharon.
Born October 15, 1931 in Springvale, Maine, to Gene and Irene (Contois) Paquin, she was raised in Springvale, and Rochester, NH. She was a student at Holy Rosary School in Rochester, graduating in 1950. She married Carlisle "Carl" R. Blood the day after she graduated from high school. They lived in Rochester until 1959. Being adventurists, Annette and Carl moved several times throughout the '60's, living in Clairmont, CA, Plattsburg, NY, and Fullerton, CA. In 1971, they moved back East to Attleboro, MA where they settled permanently. Throughout these moves, Annette focused on raising their children and worked at a variety of administrative positions, most notably at St. Jude Hospital in Fullerton, where her youngest daughter, Ann-Marie, was born.
Wherever the family moved, Annette focused on providing the best environment for her children, and encouraged their friends to congregate at their home. As a result, many of those friends have adopted her as a "mother figure" and have remained in touch with her throughout their lives.
Annette worked at Wheaton College in Norton for many years until she retired in in 2005. She was the department secretary for the Art, Music, and Theater department. Annette loved her time at Wheaton and made many good friends there. In 1994, the Wheaton College "Friends of Art" invited Annette to travel with them to Italy. They visited Rome and Florence, and other cities, on a tour of the great Italian artists. It was a trip she spoke of often and her first and only overseas adventure.
Annette enjoyed reading, sewing and crossword puzzles and loved spending time with her family. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to share pictures and stories of them.
Annette was the loving mother to Sharynn-Marie Blood and partner Jim Hunt of Susanville, CA; C. Stevan Blood and his wife Carol of Clermont FL; and Ann-Marie Brunell and husband Scott of Franklin, MA. She is also survived by her brother Harvey Paquin and wife Roberta of Suffolk, VA, brother-in-law James Upham and preceded in death by her sister, Ardelle Upham, of Chesapeake, VA.
Annette had 5 grandchildren: Richard M. and Suzanne Valdez of Virginia City Highlands, NV, and Sara-Marie Valdez and partner Lucas Landau of Truckee, CA, Michael McGuirk and wife Brittney of Coral Springs, FL, James McGuirk and wife Heather of Apple Valley, MN, and Josh Brunell of Franklin, MA. She had 5 great-grandchildren: Annika, Karl and Max Valdez of Virginia City, NV, and Kate McGuirk of Apple Valley, MN, and Scarlett McGuirk of Coral Springs, FL.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter https://faaspets.org/ways-to-help/donate/
To sign an online guestbook for Annette, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Born October 15, 1931 in Springvale, Maine, to Gene and Irene (Contois) Paquin, she was raised in Springvale, and Rochester, NH. She was a student at Holy Rosary School in Rochester, graduating in 1950. She married Carlisle "Carl" R. Blood the day after she graduated from high school. They lived in Rochester until 1959. Being adventurists, Annette and Carl moved several times throughout the '60's, living in Clairmont, CA, Plattsburg, NY, and Fullerton, CA. In 1971, they moved back East to Attleboro, MA where they settled permanently. Throughout these moves, Annette focused on raising their children and worked at a variety of administrative positions, most notably at St. Jude Hospital in Fullerton, where her youngest daughter, Ann-Marie, was born.
Wherever the family moved, Annette focused on providing the best environment for her children, and encouraged their friends to congregate at their home. As a result, many of those friends have adopted her as a "mother figure" and have remained in touch with her throughout their lives.
Annette worked at Wheaton College in Norton for many years until she retired in in 2005. She was the department secretary for the Art, Music, and Theater department. Annette loved her time at Wheaton and made many good friends there. In 1994, the Wheaton College "Friends of Art" invited Annette to travel with them to Italy. They visited Rome and Florence, and other cities, on a tour of the great Italian artists. It was a trip she spoke of often and her first and only overseas adventure.
Annette enjoyed reading, sewing and crossword puzzles and loved spending time with her family. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to share pictures and stories of them.
Annette was the loving mother to Sharynn-Marie Blood and partner Jim Hunt of Susanville, CA; C. Stevan Blood and his wife Carol of Clermont FL; and Ann-Marie Brunell and husband Scott of Franklin, MA. She is also survived by her brother Harvey Paquin and wife Roberta of Suffolk, VA, brother-in-law James Upham and preceded in death by her sister, Ardelle Upham, of Chesapeake, VA.
Annette had 5 grandchildren: Richard M. and Suzanne Valdez of Virginia City Highlands, NV, and Sara-Marie Valdez and partner Lucas Landau of Truckee, CA, Michael McGuirk and wife Brittney of Coral Springs, FL, James McGuirk and wife Heather of Apple Valley, MN, and Josh Brunell of Franklin, MA. She had 5 great-grandchildren: Annika, Karl and Max Valdez of Virginia City, NV, and Kate McGuirk of Apple Valley, MN, and Scarlett McGuirk of Coral Springs, FL.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter https://faaspets.org/ways-to-help/donate/
To sign an online guestbook for Annette, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 15, 2020.