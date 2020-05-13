Annie "Ann" M. (Nona) Gafford
Annie "Ann" M. (Nona) Gafford, 89, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late John H. "Hugo" Gafford, whom she married on September 19, 1959 and who died on March 7, 2006.
Born on March 25, 1931 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late George Nona and the late Nora (Kaho) Nona.
A lifelong resident of Attleboro, she was a graduate of Attleboro High School and attended St. John the Evangelist Church. Ann worked for many years as a cashier for Fernandes Supermarket and at the former Falls Market in Attleboro Falls. She also worked as a maître d' at the former Rome Restaurant in North Attleboro, at August Company, and at the former Texas Instruments in Attleboro, before retiring.
A warm and kind woman, she enjoyed playing cards, "circle-a word" puzzles, Bingo, and Wii bowling. Ann generously volunteered her time and efforts at the Rev. Gordon N. Larson Senior Center in Attleboro for many years. She loved to bake and cook for her family, especially Syrian and Middle Eastern dishes. More than anything, she cherished spending time with her family.
She was the loving mother of Jay S. Gafford and his wife, Kimberly Gafford; Nora A. Mercer and her husband, Brian Mercer; and Susan P. Dunn; all of Attleboro. Ann was the proud and adoring grandmother of four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Albert Nona and leaves her extended family and many good friends.
Visitation has respectfully been omitted.
Graveside Services will be privately held in Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough, at which time Ann will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann to the Rev. Gordon N. Larson Senior Center, 27 South Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 13, 2020.