Annie M. "Ann" (Nona) Gafford
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie "Ann" M. (Nona) Gafford

Annie "Ann" M. (Nona) Gafford, 89, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late John H. "Hugo" Gafford, whom she married on September 19, 1959 and who died on March 7, 2006.
Born on March 25, 1931 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late George Nona and the late Nora (Kaho) Nona.
A lifelong resident of Attleboro, she was a graduate of Attleboro High School and attended St. John the Evangelist Church. Ann worked for many years as a cashier for Fernandes Supermarket and at the former Falls Market in Attleboro Falls. She also worked as a maître d' at the former Rome Restaurant in North Attleboro, at August Company, and at the former Texas Instruments in Attleboro, before retiring.
A warm and kind woman, she enjoyed playing cards, "circle-a word" puzzles, Bingo, and Wii bowling. Ann generously volunteered her time and efforts at the Rev. Gordon N. Larson Senior Center in Attleboro for many years. She loved to bake and cook for her family, especially Syrian and Middle Eastern dishes. More than anything, she cherished spending time with her family.
She was the loving mother of Jay S. Gafford and his wife, Kimberly Gafford; Nora A. Mercer and her husband, Brian Mercer; and Susan P. Dunn; all of Attleboro. Ann was the proud and adoring grandmother of four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Albert Nona and leaves her extended family and many good friends.
Visitation has respectfully been omitted.
Graveside Services will be privately held in Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough, at which time Ann will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann to the Rev. Gordon N. Larson Senior Center, 27 South Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Rock Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved