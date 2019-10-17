|
Anthony F. Cicchetti, Sr., age 76, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Norwood Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy A. (Nicholson) Cicchetti, to whom he was wed for forty-nine years at the time of her death on July 24, 2013.
Born in Boston, MA 0n October 10, 1943, he was a loving son of the late Louis and Angelina (Giardino) Cicchetti.
Tony grew up in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. He was educated in Boston Parochial Schools and was a graduate of Don Bosco High School in Boston.
A resident of Mansfield for the past forty-five years, Mr. Cicchetti was a retired computer repairman. His career with the telephone company spanned over forty years and at the time of his retirement, operated under the name of Lucent Technologies.
Tony was a communicant of Saint Marys Church in Mansfield and a former member of the Mansfield Lodge of Elks. He was an avid golfer and member of the Norton Country Club. Tony loved spending time with his family, watching boxing matches and enjoyed trips to area casinos.
He was the devoted father of Anthony F. Cicchetti, Jr. of Bellingham, Jimmy M. Cicchetti of Mansfield and the late John D. Cicchetti, Sr. and Marianne Cicchetti. He was the brother of John Scaltrino of Norwood and is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
At the familys request, services and burial will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
Those wishing may remember Tony with a donation in his memory made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7726.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019